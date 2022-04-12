How Will TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential? – Marketing Sentinel
How Will TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.66 changed hands at -$2.22 or -28.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $814.71M. WULF’s current price is a discount, trading about -562.37% off its 52-week high of $37.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 28.8% up since then. When we look at TeraWulf Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 483.27K.

Analysts gave the TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.16 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -28.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.64%, with the 5-day performance at -9.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is -17.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WULF’s forecast low is $24.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -324.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -324.03% for it to hit the projected low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that TeraWulf Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $15.8 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for TeraWulf Inc. earnings to increase by 45.90%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.20% of TeraWulf Inc. shares while 3.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.76%. There are 3.10% institutions holding the TeraWulf Inc. stock share, with NewGen Asset Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million WULF shares worth $12.34 million.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.82 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 31426.0 shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 16248.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.

