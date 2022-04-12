How Will Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 5.44 million Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.63. With the company’s per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $642.12M. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -508.62% off its 52-week high of $17.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 25.52% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.42 million.

Analysts gave the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OCGN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocugen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.26%, with the 5-day performance at -15.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 18.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCGN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocugen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.29% over the past 6 months, a 153.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocugen Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Ocugen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $13.86 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ocugen Inc. earnings to increase by 2.30%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of Ocugen Inc. shares while 29.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.66%. There are 29.91% institutions holding the Ocugen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 12.91 million OCGN shares worth $92.66 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 11.32 million shares worth $81.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.67 million shares estimated at $55.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $40.21 million.