Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.23 changing hands around $0.38 or 2.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.84B. HST’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.08% off its 52-week high of $20.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.67, which suggests the last value was 19.53% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HST as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.91 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.65%, with the 5-day performance at -8.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -0.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HST’s forecast low is $18.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.05% over the past 6 months, a 116.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $890.86 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $964.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $267 million and $399 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 233.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 141.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 105.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.16%. There are 105.88% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.37% of the shares, roughly 115.46 million HST shares worth $1.89 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.97% or 84.45 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33.25 million shares estimated at $559.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 20.25 million shares worth around $330.62 million.

