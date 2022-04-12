Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today – Marketing Sentinel
Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.10. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.81M. GLBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.98% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 23.79% up since then. When we look at Globus Maritime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 209.68K.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.19 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.90%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is -3.29% down.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Globus Maritime Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.44%. The 2022 estimates are for Globus Maritime Limited earnings to increase by 97.90%.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Globus Maritime Limited shares while 6.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.52%. There are 6.46% institutions holding the Globus Maritime Limited stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.27% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million GLBS shares worth $1.63 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

