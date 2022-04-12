FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.56 million FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.93 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $455.02M. FTCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.38% off its 52-week high of $15.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 16.03% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.42 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.02%, with the 5-day performance at -26.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -27.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTCI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.78% for it to hit the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTC Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.09% over the past 6 months, a 101.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.06 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that FTC Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $104.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for FTC Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -435.30%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.68% of FTC Solar Inc. shares while 23.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.11%. There are 23.13% institutions holding the FTC Solar Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million FTCI shares worth $27.65 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 2.91 million shares worth $22.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $28.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $12.16 million.