Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.04 or -11.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.11M. DUO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2085.71% off its 52-week high of $6.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 10.71% up since then. When we look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.38 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -11.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.40%, with the 5-day performance at -26.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -10.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DUO’s forecast low is $12.75 with $12.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4453.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4453.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.93 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 84.10%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.08% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares while 0.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.71%. There are 0.64% institutions holding the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock share, with Marshall Wace Asia Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million DUO shares worth $0.18 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 64096.0 shares worth $71146.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 11938.0 shares estimated at $12773.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9226.0 shares worth around $9871.0.