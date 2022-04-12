Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.58B. EURN’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.44% off its 52-week high of $13.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.55, which suggests the last value was 41.02% up since then. When we look at Euronav NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Euronav NV (EURN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EURN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Euronav NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.24 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.09%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 21.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.80, meaning bulls need a downside of 0.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EURN’s forecast low is $9.25 with $15.26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Euronav NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.31% over the past 6 months, a 114.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Euronav NV will fall -290.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.73 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Euronav NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $184.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Euronav NV earnings to decrease by -160.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.00% per year.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.76 per year.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.52% of Euronav NV shares while 37.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.56%. There are 37.23% institutions holding the Euronav NV stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 10.58 million EURN shares worth $103.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 6.41 million shares worth $62.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.45 million shares estimated at $36.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $22.82 million.