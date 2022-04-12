Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.86 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.05B. EGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.96% off its 52-week high of $12.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the last value was 37.18% up since then. When we look at Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Analysts gave the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EGO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Instantly EGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.93 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is 2.02% up.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eldorado Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.29% over the past 6 months, a -19.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eldorado Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $263.99 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Eldorado Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -92.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares while 62.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.85%. There are 62.65% institutions holding the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.08% of the shares, roughly 16.65 million EGO shares worth $155.69 million.

Helikon Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 16.44 million shares worth $153.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 8.16 million shares estimated at $76.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 6.69 million shares worth around $58.54 million.