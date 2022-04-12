Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 3.49 million Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.25 or -9.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.69M. CYCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.86% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was -6.48% down since then. When we look at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 40.42K.

Analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.11 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -9.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is -7.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYCC’s forecast low is $17.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -871.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -588.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.82% over the past 6 months, a -61.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -38.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 37.40%.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 40.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.43%. There are 40.00% institutions holding the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sphera Funds Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million CYCC shares worth $1.98 million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 87178.0 shares worth around $0.34 million.