Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.01 changed hands at $0.64 or 3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.96B. CWAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.33% off its 52-week high of $27.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.51, which suggests the last value was 27.49% up since then. When we look at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 576.13K.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) trade information

Instantly CWAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.41 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.92%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) is 12.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWAN’s forecast low is $20.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.49% over the past 6 months, a 76.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.2 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $68.11 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.96% per year.

CWAN Dividends

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. shares while 81.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.71%. There are 81.47% institutions holding the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Durable Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million CWAN shares worth $180.23 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.53% or 5.93 million shares worth $151.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $28.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $28.01 million.