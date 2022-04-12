Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.30M. CTXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.19% off its 52-week high of $4.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 15.48% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.01 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -17.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 0.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.78 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.02% over the past 6 months, a -13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $19.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.78 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 49.60%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.79% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 21.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.93%. There are 21.83% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 44.05% of the shares, roughly 8.16 million CTXR shares worth $16.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 31.20% or 5.78 million shares worth $11.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.33 million shares estimated at $6.76 million under it, the former controlled 17.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 14.38% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.98 million.