Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.29 changed hands at -$1.0 or -2.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.77B. CHGG’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.71% off its 52-week high of $96.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.23, which suggests the last value was 32.25% up since then. When we look at Chegg Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Analysts gave the Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CHGG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chegg Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.30 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.95%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is 17.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHGG’s forecast low is $25.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chegg Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.34% over the past 6 months, a -7.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chegg Inc. will fall -43.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $195.2 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Chegg Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $198.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $205.72 million and $198.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Chegg Inc. earnings to increase by 79.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Chegg Inc. shares while 101.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.22%. There are 101.63% institutions holding the Chegg Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.76% of the shares, roughly 18.5 million CHGG shares worth $1.26 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 12.23 million shares worth $831.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $340.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $264.31 million.