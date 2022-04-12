Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.32 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.83 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $493.15M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -719.67% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 42.62% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.88 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.24 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.86%, with the 5-day performance at -14.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 42.97% up.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.20%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.46%.