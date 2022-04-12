Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.61 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.46B. CARR’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.21% off its 52-week high of $58.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.01, which suggests the last value was 1.41% up since then. When we look at Carrier Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Instantly CARR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.41 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.76%, with the 5-day performance at -6.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is -1.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CARR’s forecast low is $47.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrier Global Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.19% over the past 6 months, a 0.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carrier Global Corporation will fall -2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.52 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Carrier Global Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.37 billion and $5.44 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Carrier Global Corporation earnings to decrease by -17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.01% per year.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Carrier Global Corporation shares while 88.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.25%. There are 88.18% institutions holding the Carrier Global Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 91.34 million CARR shares worth $4.95 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 69.45 million shares worth $3.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 49.69 million shares estimated at $2.69 billion under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 33.05 million shares worth around $1.79 billion.