CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.49 million CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $7.14 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $365.21M. PRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.48% off its 52-week high of $20.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.90, which suggests the last value was 17.37% up since then. When we look at CarParts.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 933.73K.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Instantly PRTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.40 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is 0.99% up.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CarParts.com Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.27% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarParts.com Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.43 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CarParts.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $169.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $119.73 million and $144.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.10%. The 2022 estimates are for CarParts.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -437.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.19% of CarParts.com Inc. shares while 82.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.31%. There are 82.11% institutions holding the CarParts.com Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million PRTS shares worth $49.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 2.99 million shares worth $46.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $22.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $19.0 million.