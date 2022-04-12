Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.11. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.17 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.93B. CUKâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -59.06% off its 52-week high of $27.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.89, which suggests the last value was 19.1% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.17 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.82% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.90%, with the 5-day performance at -5.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 6.17% up.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.91 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.59 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 35.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.40% per year.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 15.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.36%. There are 15.36% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 10.14 million CUK shares worth $187.5 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 1.51 million shares worth $27.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.18 million shares estimated at $3.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.

