British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.73. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $42.86 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.29B. BTIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -10.22% off its 52-week high of $47.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.62, which suggests the last value was 21.56% up since then. When we look at British American Tobacco p.l.c.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.36 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.11% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is 7.40% up.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the British American Tobacco p.l.c. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 23.12% over the past 6 months, a 1.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2022 estimates are for British American Tobacco p.l.c. earnings to increase by 5.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.70% per year.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 6.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.96. It is important to note, however, that the 6.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares while 6.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.52%. There are 6.50% institutions holding the British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 15.18 million BTI shares worth $567.75 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 14.07 million shares worth $526.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $186.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $138.29 million.