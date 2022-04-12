BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.46 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.82B. BRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.43% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 18.21% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.88 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.16%, with the 5-day performance at -14.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 14.14% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRFS’s forecast low is $3.05 with $6.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.85% for it to hit the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRF S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.71% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRF S.A. will fall -33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.58 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BRF S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.13 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.20%. The 2022 estimates are for BRF S.A. earnings to decrease by -63.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.20% per year.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.68% of BRF S.A. shares while 8.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.85%. There are 8.00% institutions holding the BRF S.A. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.30% of the shares, roughly 26.79 million BRFS shares worth $134.5 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 9.29 million shares worth $46.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 11.06 million shares estimated at $45.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $31.03 million.