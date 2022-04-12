Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.08 changed hands at $1.53 or 4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.69B. BRZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.4% off its 52-week high of $98.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.76, which suggests the last value was 19.22% up since then. When we look at Braze Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 589.60K.

Analysts gave the Braze Inc. (BRZE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRZE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Braze Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Instantly BRZE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.56 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 8.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRZE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Braze Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.45 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Braze Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $69.33 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Braze Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.32% of Braze Inc. shares while 137.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 146.77%. There are 137.50% institutions holding the Braze Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 30.95% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million BRZE shares worth $237.46 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.55% or 1.75 million shares worth $134.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $37.44 million under it, the former controlled 4.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $26.14 million.