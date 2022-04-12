BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.16 million BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.02. With the company’s per share price at $16.44 changed hands at -$1.24 or -7.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $342.12M. BPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.86% off its 52-week high of $18.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 82.24% up since then. When we look at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 923.03K.

Analysts gave the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.39 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 318.32%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 43.33% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -37.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BPT’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 27.01% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.01% for it to hit the projected low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.10%. The 2022 estimates are for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earnings to decrease by -3.90%.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 4.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares while 3.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.02%. There are 3.02% institutions holding the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million BPT shares worth $0.47 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 85459.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3211.0 shares worth around $13165.0.