BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.13 changing hands around $1.23 or 1.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $189.81B. BHP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.4% off its 52-week high of $82.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.88, which suggests the last value was 32.74% up since then. When we look at BHP Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 million.

Analysts gave the BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended BHP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. BHP Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 78.41 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.77%, with the 5-day performance at -3.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 10.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.71 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BHP Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.92% over the past 6 months, a 25.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.90%. The 2022 estimates are for BHP Group Limited earnings to increase by 44.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.40% per year.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 7.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.02. It is important to note, however, that the 7.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.89 per year.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares while 4.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.06%. There are 4.06% institutions holding the BHP Group Limited stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 15.21 million BHP shares worth $814.15 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 9.55 million shares worth $510.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund. With 8.48 million shares estimated at $465.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $140.46 million.