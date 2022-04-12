Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.96 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -924.19% off its 52-week high of $50.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 33.27% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.97 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.06.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.31 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.72%, with the 5-day performance at -20.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 2.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.6 million.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.66% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 33.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.81%. There are 33.71% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.10% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million BKKT shares worth $29.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 1.29 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $13.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $8.72 million.