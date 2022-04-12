ATNM Stock Forecast 2022: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Is Weak With A -581.82% Downside

In the latest trading session, 20.04 million Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.60 changing hands around $1.31 or 24.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.96M. ATNM’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.06% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 33.18% up since then. When we look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 88.63K.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Instantly ATNM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.49 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 24.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) is 10.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATNM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -581.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 18.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 34.20%.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.25%. There are 14.05% institutions holding the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million ATNM shares worth $7.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 0.22 million shares worth $1.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $4.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.31 million.