Are Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $229.87 changing hands around $5.55 or 2.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.37B. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.62% off its 52-week high of $376.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $157.03, which suggests the last value was 31.69% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 239.95 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.19%, with the 5-day performance at -11.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 11.52% up.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.20% over the past 6 months, a 5.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc. will fall -26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $271.36 million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $290.99 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Zscaler Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.48% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 27.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.19% of Zscaler Inc. shares while 47.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.55%. There are 47.37% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 7.54 million ZS shares worth $2.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 7.54 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.39 million shares estimated at $767.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $767.41 million.