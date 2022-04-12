Are Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 23.03 million Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.01 or -10.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.34M. MKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -562.5% off its 52-week high of $1.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.22 million.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.20 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -10.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.44%, with the 5-day performance at -23.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 1.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.20%.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 3.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 3.78% institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million MKD shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 27017.0 shares estimated at $6835.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.