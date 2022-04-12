Are Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.94 changing hands around $3.7 or 6.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.38B. KSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.33% off its 52-week high of $64.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.67, which suggests the last value was 28.34% up since then. When we look at Kohl’s Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Analysts gave the Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended KSS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kohl’s Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 61.51 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 6.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.89%, with the 5-day performance at -5.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is 6.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KSS’s forecast low is $38.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kohl’s Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.80% over the past 6 months, a -2.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -25.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kohl’s Corporation will rise 103.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.61 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $3.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.88 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Kohl’s Corporation earnings to increase by 698.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.42% per year.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 1.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.85 per year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Kohl’s Corporation shares while 92.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.27%. There are 92.28% institutions holding the Kohl’s Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 14.44 million KSS shares worth $680.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.90% or 13.78 million shares worth $648.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.41 million shares estimated at $207.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $204.51 million.