Are Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Are Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares ...

Are Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 16.53 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.70M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -841.18% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.41 million.

Analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.22 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -9.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.62%, with the 5-day performance at -25.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -41.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.45% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.46%. There are 1.19% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million BRQS shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $42538.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.