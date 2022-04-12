Are Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 16.53 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.70M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -841.18% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.41 million.

Analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.22 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -9.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.62%, with the 5-day performance at -25.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -41.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.45% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.46%. There are 1.19% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million BRQS shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $42538.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.