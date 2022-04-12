Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.89% Incline

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $95.42 changing hands around $0.85 or 0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.48B. ADM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.65% off its 52-week high of $96.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.91, which suggests the last value was 40.36% up since then. When we look at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ADM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Instantly ADM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 96.99 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.92%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 13.12% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADM’s forecast low is $63.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.83% over the past 6 months, a -0.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will fall -0.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.48 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $24.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.89 billion and $22.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company earnings to increase by 52.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 1.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 80.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.80%. There are 80.38% institutions holding the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.54% of the shares, roughly 59.27 million ADM shares worth $4.01 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 46.8 million shares worth $3.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.01 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 15.9 million shares worth around $1.07 billion.