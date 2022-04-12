Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.88 changing hands around $0.18 or 3.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.49M. APVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -550.82% off its 52-week high of $31.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.40, which suggests the last value was 9.84% up since then. When we look at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.60K.

Analysts gave the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.29.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.14 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.28%, with the 5-day performance at -24.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is -1.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APVO’s forecast low is $36.00 with $69.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1313.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -637.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.52% over the past 6 months, a 16.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will rise 32.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 178.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.37 million and $2.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 31.20%.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.29% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 21.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.24%. There are 21.07% institutions holding the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 35.93% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million APVO shares worth $27.17 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 0.28 million shares worth $4.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 66176.0 shares estimated at $1.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 62574.0 shares worth around $0.97 million.