An Overview Of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO)

In the last trading session, 14.75 million Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.07 or -25.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.14M. KLDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -4635.0% off its 52-week high of $9.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was -25.0% down since then. When we look at Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 391.65K.

Analysts gave the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KLDO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Instantly KLDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -87.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.67 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -25.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.56%, with the 5-day performance at -87.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is -85.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLDO’s forecast low is $1.70 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -750.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. will fall -5.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $120k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $243k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 360.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 11.60%.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.71% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares while 79.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.75%. There are 79.80% institutions holding the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 45.93% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million KLDO shares worth $46.79 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 6.39 million shares worth $15.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $3.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.04 million.