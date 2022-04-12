An Overview Of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.49 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.65B. IVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.25% off its 52-week high of $29.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.42, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.36 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is 7.19% up.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.39% over the past 6 months, a -7.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Ltd. earnings to increase by 164.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.95% per year.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Invesco Ltd. shares while 90.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.47%. There are 90.17% institutions holding the Invesco Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 45.72 million IVZ shares worth $1.05 billion.

Trian Fund Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 45.47 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 11.8 million shares estimated at $271.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 10.46 million shares worth around $240.76 million.