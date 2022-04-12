Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Shares Are Up 42.29% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 15.31 million Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.05 or 6.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.05M. AEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1431.65% off its 52-week high of $12.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 68.35% up since then. When we look at Alset EHome International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.93 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.29%, with the 5-day performance at 41.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 84.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 07.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.21% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares while 2.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.32%. There are 2.54% institutions holding the Alset EHome International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million AEI shares worth $1.23 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $1.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 56198.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.