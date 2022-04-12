Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.95 changed hands at -$0.08 or -8.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.86M. ALPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.21% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was -6.32% down since then. When we look at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.17 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.76%, with the 5-day performance at -18.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -30.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.00%.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares while 5.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.80%. There are 5.66% institutions holding the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million ALPP shares worth $1.64 million.

AE Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.