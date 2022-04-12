360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $13.98 changed hands at -$0.33 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. QFIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.89% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.15, which suggests the last value was 20.24% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.51 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.03%, with the 5-day performance at -15.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 5.67% up.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 360 DigiTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.64% over the past 6 months, a -21.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 360 DigiTech Inc. will fall -8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 199.00%. The 2022 estimates are for 360 DigiTech Inc. earnings to increase by 57.80%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 8.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 8.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.78% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares while 62.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.60%. There are 62.21% institutions holding the 360 DigiTech Inc. stock share, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million QFIN shares worth $258.77 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 11.91 million shares worth $242.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $46.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $37.88 million.