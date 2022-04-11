Will Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.00M. YVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -388.61% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 31.65% up since then. When we look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.03K.

Analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YVR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.08%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 28.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YVR’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2684.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2684.81% for it to hit the projected low.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares while 1.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.38%. There are 1.29% institutions holding the Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 55395.0 YVR shares worth $88632.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 51499.0 shares worth $82398.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 14232.0 shares estimated at $24336.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.