Why Should You Invest In AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM)?

In the latest trading session,, 8.87 million AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.11 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.40M. AIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.22% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 50.45% up since then. When we look at AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.21K.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Instantly AIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2150 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.39%, with the 5-day performance at 1.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) is 28.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $90k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42k and $350k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -74.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.50%. The 2022 estimates are for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings to increase by 10.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares while 15.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.86%. There are 15.64% institutions holding the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million AIM shares worth $1.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.30% or 2.0 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.57 million.