Why HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 5.71 million HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.56 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.20B. HPQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.55% off its 52-week high of $41.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.11, which suggests the last value was 32.29% up since then. When we look at HP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.34 million.

Analysts gave the HP Inc. (HPQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HPQ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. HP Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.47 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.55%, with the 5-day performance at 8.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 6.86% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HPQ’s forecast low is $28.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.39% for it to hit the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.51% over the past 6 months, a 12.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HP Inc. will rise 10.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.51 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that HP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $16.14 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for HP Inc. earnings to increase by 166.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.07% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 2.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of HP Inc. shares while 86.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.32%. There are 86.17% institutions holding the HP Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 115.05 million HPQ shares worth $3.15 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 111.64 million shares worth $3.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 72.93 million shares estimated at $2.0 billion under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 33.95 million shares worth around $928.84 million.