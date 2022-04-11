When Will Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.16 or -8.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.90M. CLVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -617.92% off its 52-week high of $12.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 47.4% up since then. When we look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.14 million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4200 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.19%, with the 5-day performance at -29.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 69.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLVR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.18 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 46.70%.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.90% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares while 22.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.80%. There are 22.20% institutions holding the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.48% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million CLVR shares worth $19.74 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.60% or 2.31 million shares worth $17.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $7.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $1.86 million.