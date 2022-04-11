What Is The Performance Outlook For Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 4.91 million Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.32 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.69B. KMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.4% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.01, which suggests the last value was 22.31% up since then. When we look at Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 18.43 million.

Analysts gave the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended KMI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.59 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.82%, with the 5-day performance at 1.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 5.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KMI’s forecast low is $17.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinder Morgan Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.51% over the past 6 months, a -18.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinder Morgan Inc. will fall -55.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.56 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kinder Morgan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.53 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.62% per year.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 5.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.50% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares while 60.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.70%.