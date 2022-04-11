Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.78M. VERB’s last price was a discount, traded about -492.54% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was -2.99% down since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 903.13K.

Analysts gave the Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8523 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.23%, with the 5-day performance at -19.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -38.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -646.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -347.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verb Technology Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.50% over the past 6 months, a 56.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company Inc. will rise 62.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.28 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Verb Technology Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.1 million and $3.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings to increase by 31.50%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.34% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares while 7.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.21%. There are 7.89% institutions holding the Verb Technology Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.36% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million VERB shares worth $3.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 1.27 million shares worth $1.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $3.12 million under it, the former controlled 13.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 6.18% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $1.45 million.