Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 7.58 million Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.97 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.96B. VALE’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.02% off its 52-week high of $23.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.16, which suggests the last value was 44.12% up since then. When we look at Vale S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 36.88 million.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.09 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is 4.09% up.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vale S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.95% over the past 6 months, a -17.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -21.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vale S.A. will rise 270.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.01 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Vale S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.62 billion and $13.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Vale S.A. earnings to increase by 284.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 13.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.70. It is important to note, however, that the 13.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares while 25.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.03%. There are 25.02% institutions holding the Vale S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 230.73 million VALE shares worth $3.22 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 187.57 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. With 149.29 million shares estimated at $2.08 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 70.69 million shares worth around $899.88 million.