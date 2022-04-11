TWTR Stock Forecast 2022: Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Remains Strong With -30.21% Downside

In the latest trading session,, 47.97 million Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.08 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.45B. TWTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.16% off its 52-week high of $73.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.30, which suggests the last value was 32.07% up since then. When we look at Twitter Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 31.10 million.

Analysts gave the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 27 recommended TWTR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twitter Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 54.57 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.96%, with the 5-day performance at 17.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 35.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWTR’s forecast low is $30.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twitter Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.40% over the past 6 months, a 320.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twitter Inc. will fall -81.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 34 analysts are of the opinion that Twitter Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Twitter Inc. earnings to increase by 80.70%.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.73% of Twitter Inc. shares while 78.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.77%. There are 78.36% institutions holding the Twitter Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 70.38 million TWTR shares worth $3.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 70.38 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.59 million shares estimated at $933.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 16.93 million shares worth around $731.87 million.