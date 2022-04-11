The Stock Of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $8.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.11 or -8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.70M. AQMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.01% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 36.97% up since then. When we look at Aqua Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.23K.

Analysts gave the Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AQMS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.25%, with the 5-day performance at -23.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is -8.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQMS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -572.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -488.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aqua Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.51% over the past 6 months, a 11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Aqua Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.30% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares while 22.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.35%. There are 22.34% institutions holding the Aqua Metals Inc. stock share, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million AQMS shares worth $5.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.10% or 2.86 million shares worth $5.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $3.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $2.06 million.