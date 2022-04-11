The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.70 changing hands around $0.69 or 3.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.45B. AZEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.08% off its 52-week high of $51.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.41, which suggests the last value was 5.68% up since then. When we look at The AZEK Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Instantly AZEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.84 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.40%, with the 5-day performance at -11.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is -13.48% down.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AZEK Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.20% over the past 6 months, a 21.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The AZEK Company Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $368.4 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The AZEK Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $386.09 million.

The 2022 estimates are for The AZEK Company Inc. earnings to increase by 175.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares while 99.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.76%. There are 99.82% institutions holding the The AZEK Company Inc. stock share, with Ares Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.32% of the shares, roughly 19.1 million AZEK shares worth $883.0 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.32% or 19.1 million shares worth $883.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.33 million shares estimated at $169.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $142.51 million.