Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 6.48 million Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.05 or -9.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.40M. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -3240.43% off its 52-week high of $15.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 4.26% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7104 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -9.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.82%, with the 5-day performance at -4.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -74.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.66% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 11.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.38%. There are 11.84% institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million TANH shares worth $2.84 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.