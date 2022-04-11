System1 Inc. (SST): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 17.95 million System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.28 changed hands at -$3.53 or -13.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.19B. SST’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.36% off its 52-week high of $37.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.70, which suggests the last value was 66.92% up since then. When we look at System1 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the System1 Inc. (SST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 37.10 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -13.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.73%, with the 5-day performance at 50.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 35.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SST’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.68% for it to hit the projected low.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for System1 Inc. earnings to increase by 183.60%.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 147.44% of System1 Inc. shares while 92.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -194.66%. There are 92.34% institutions holding the System1 Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million SST shares worth $41.8 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 3.62 million shares worth $36.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $5.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.47 million.