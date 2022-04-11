Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.79 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.07M. LITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.28% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the last value was 37.56% up since then. When we look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.60K.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.99 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.88%, with the 5-day performance at -32.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is -9.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.41% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares while 2.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.49%. There are 2.81% institutions holding the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million LITM shares worth $0.76 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.