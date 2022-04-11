Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.30M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1053.64% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -0.90% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -445.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -263.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.9 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 46.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 13.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.15%. There are 13.49% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SYTA shares worth $2.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 37361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $65016.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.