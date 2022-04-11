Should You Invest In Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 8.48 million Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.26 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.68B. C’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.63% off its 52-week high of $80.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.04, which suggests the last value was 4.33% up since then. When we look at Citigroup Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.45 million.

Analysts gave the Citigroup Inc. (C) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended C as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citigroup Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

Instantly C is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 52.48 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is -7.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citigroup Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.68% over the past 6 months, a -29.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citigroup Inc. will fall -17.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.98 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Citigroup Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $18.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.5 billion and $19.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Citigroup Inc. earnings to increase by 114.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.83% per year.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 14. The 4.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.54 per year.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Citigroup Inc. shares while 77.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.71%. There are 77.55% institutions holding the Citigroup Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 164.99 million C shares worth $9.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 160.16 million shares worth $9.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 57.27 million shares estimated at $4.02 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 42.56 million shares worth around $2.99 billion.