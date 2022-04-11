Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.38 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.99M. SJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.13% off its 52-week high of $12.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 26.48% up since then. When we look at Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.98K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.91 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.89%, with the 5-day performance at -7.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is 1.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.36% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares while 0.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.44%. There are 0.24% institutions holding the Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 31260.0 SJ shares worth $0.14 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 22295.0 shares worth $96314.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 14618.0 shares estimated at $86830.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.